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PawPost by helenw2
Photo 5598

PawPost

how cute was this little fella on postal duty today.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Babs ace
Aw he really looks as though he is trying to speed his owner up
July 16th, 2026  
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