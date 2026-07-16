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Previous
Photo 5598
PawPost
how cute was this little fella on postal duty today.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
16th July 2026 1:14pm
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Babs
ace
Aw he really looks as though he is trying to speed his owner up
July 16th, 2026
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