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In The Clouds by helenw2
Photo 5602

In The Clouds

thought this was quite funny as I walked back into my office building today!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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