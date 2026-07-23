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Great Deal, Sign Now by helenw2
Photo 5605

Great Deal, Sign Now

this was a sales guy doing his best sales pitch which I thought was classic next to the lotto sign
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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kali ace
She looks a little dubious haha
July 23rd, 2026  
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