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Freedom Runner by helenw2
Photo 5608

Freedom Runner

this little chappie was on the run from church this morning - love how he is all on his own in the wide expanse
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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