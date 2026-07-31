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Winters Perch by helenw2
Photo 5613

Winters Perch

This Tui was hanging around my friends feeder hoping for some syrup, but no luck as we are not allowed to feed birds at the moment with bird flu in the country.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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