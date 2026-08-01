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Survivalists by helenw2
Photo 5614

Survivalists

I'm stuck inside nursing a cold so had to photograph my situation today! we love watching Alone which features people surviving in the wild on their own, so this is my babies surviving in the wild with me.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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