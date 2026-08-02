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Keeper of the Pollen by helenw2
Photo 5615

Keeper of the Pollen

this little lady was resting on Stephen's bee suit for a while with her stash of pollen
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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