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Freshies by helenw2
Photo 5616

Freshies

spotted these two in Ohariu Valley that looked like they had just popped out!
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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