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Lights, Phone, View by helenw2
Photo 5619

Lights, Phone, View

gorgeous lighting this morning on Lambton Quay, thought this looked like the cinema.
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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