Garden Visitor by helly31
Photo 1033

Garden Visitor

Mr Foxy here is partial to a bit of cheddar cheese, especially extra mature! Cheeky chap got a bit close and seemed very interested in my iPhone! Taken in London garden.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Helen K

@helly31
December 2018: Have recently returned from a few years in Italy. Back home to Suffolk. I seemed to have lost my momentum with 365 in...
283% complete

gloria jones ace
Great close up
January 10th, 2020  
