Photo 1051
The Village of Two Mills
Pakenham, Suffolk.
Both still milling!
This was quite a tricky image to achieve - the mills are just under a mile apart as the crow flies and I had to tramp across fields to get the correct vantage point!
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Helen K
@helly31
December 2018: Have recently returned from a few years in Italy. Back home to Suffolk. I seemed to have lost my momentum with 365 in...
