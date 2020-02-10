Previous
The Village of Two Mills by helly31
The Village of Two Mills

Pakenham, Suffolk.

Both still milling!

This was quite a tricky image to achieve - the mills are just under a mile apart as the crow flies and I had to tramp across fields to get the correct vantage point!
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Helen K

@helly31
December 2018: Have recently returned from a few years in Italy. Back home to Suffolk.
