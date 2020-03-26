Previous
Doodling a Masterpiece! by helly31
Doodling a Masterpiece!

Pencil but no ‘earaser’!
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Helen K

@helly31
December 2018: Have recently returned from a few years in Italy. Back home to Suffolk. I seemed to have lost my momentum with 365 in...
cityhillsandsea
What a lobely pun. Picture's pretty good too!
April 2nd, 2020  
