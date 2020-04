Lockdown Easter

The weather was lovely, but I needed some head space in a crowded house. As I sat in my room I saw the above image and it just seemed to symbolise this Easter and how I at least was feeling in that moment. On the inside looking out.



We are fortunate to have a large garden to sit in and enjoy fresh air. I appreciate that many will not.



I do hope that you have all had the chance to enjoy this Easter weekend in spite of these strange times. :)