Enjoying a Quiet Moment by helly31
Photo 1087

Enjoying a Quiet Moment

My Dad (89) enjoying the sunshine and reading the paper (I refuse to read the papers just now ... total rubbish other than some clever cartoons and the puzzle pages!)
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Helen K

@helly31
December 2018: Have recently returned from a few years in Italy. Back home to Suffolk.
Pat Knowles ace
I can relate to your dad. Harry & I like the paper in the morning & sit out in the sun like this with tea & specs on ....he looks a happy contented man. Fave.
April 25th, 2020  
Helen K
@happypat thank you! Hope lockdown is not driving you stir crazy? The fine weather has helped here. Keep safe!
April 25th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@helly31 Yes we’re fine thank you...quite enjoying the lockdown if truth be know! Your dad has a fine head of hair like Harry!
April 25th, 2020  
Helen K
@happypat I’ll tell him haha!
April 25th, 2020  
