A Hidden Corner of Kent by helly31
A Hidden Corner of Kent

Taken on one of those scorchingly hot days in June. When the beaches were crowded we found a deserted spot by a lake.

We are counting the days to our move back up to Norfolk! Yay!
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Helen K

@helly31
December 2018: Have recently returned from a few years in Italy. Back home to Suffolk. I seemed to have lost my momentum with 365 in...
tony gig
Wonderful shot...
July 18th, 2020  
