Blackberry Picking by helly31
Blackberry Picking

Taken by my niece (without us knowing it!) of myself (grey jumper)and my sister-in-law
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Helen K

@helly31
December 2018: Have recently returned from a few years in Italy. Back home to Suffolk. I seemed to have lost my momentum with 365 in...
Pat Knowles ace
Happy days...we dint get much free these days but blackberries are the best! Strange in a way because we are having to weed kill a very overgrown garden full of brambles that have been on the rampage for three years...sadly not so many brambles nice enough to pick first.
September 14th, 2020  
