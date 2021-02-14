Previous
Winter Garden Visitor by helly31
Winter Garden Visitor

During the very cold snowy days of February we enjoyed the company of this buzzard - who also enjoyed eating the leftover steak from our Valentine’s dinner!
Helen K

