Evening Calm - The River Waveney
Photo 1193

Evening Calm - The River Waveney

The Waveney defines the border of Suffolk & Norfolk and is great for canoeing and wild swimming (I’m told!). It’s our local river and this stretch is between Bungay and Beccles (this was today’s geography lesson!)
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Helen K

@helly31
Helen K
327% complete

Photo Details

Hazel ace
So peaceful!
July 3rd, 2021  
