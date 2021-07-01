Sign up
Photo 1193
Evening Calm - The River Waveney
The Waveney defines the border of Suffolk & Norfolk and is great for canoeing and wild swimming (I’m told!). It’s our local river and this stretch is between Bungay and Beccles (this was today’s geography lesson!)
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
0
Helen K
@helly31
December 2018: Have recently returned from a few years in Italy. Back home to Suffolk. I seemed to have lost my momentum with 365 in...
Hazel
ace
So peaceful!
July 3rd, 2021
