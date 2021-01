IMG_20210103_155149726

Day 3 - photo a day for 2021



This looks like a rather dull photo, but it is one of my achievements today - I put a new seal around the back door, go me!



My work from home desk is next to the back door and frankly it is blooming freezing . I finally tracked down the howling gale problem to no seal on door. Hopefully, my return to work tomorrow I will be warmer 😎