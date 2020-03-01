Sign up
Photo 1851
Calendar
I got 9 photos in the local Lions Club calender this year + the cover :-) The three other photos were historical B&W shots.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
0
0
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
Update July 2018: Because of my back problems and tinnitus I am now on disability benefit. Luckily my way of dealing with both issues are...
1866
photos
74
followers
31
following
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
13th February 2020 10:23am
Tags
calendar
,
lions
,
lions club
