Previous
Next
The Grieg Hall by helstor
Photo 1852

The Grieg Hall

The concert hall was nicely lit up when I walked past it so I just had to take a shot :-)
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
Update July 2018: Because of my back problems and tinnitus I am now on disability benefit. Luckily my way of dealing with both issues are...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise