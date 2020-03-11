Previous
Next
Pylon by helstor
Photo 1851

Pylon

I'm doing a bit more editing on (some of) my photos now than I did before. It was a grey, dull day here yesterday, I was actually out looking for the snakes, but a boring shot of this pylon was all I got. Added a bit of "drama" in post :-)
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Helge Erik Storheim

ace
@helstor
Update July 2018: Because of my back problems and tinnitus I am now on disability benefit. Luckily my way of dealing with both issues are...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise