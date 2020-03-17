Previous
Next
Orange by helstor
Photo 1867

Orange

I stopped and looked around as I usually do here by the little bridge (lots of different kinds of ducks around here) and I saw the woman with the bright orange jacket approaching. I quickly ran into position and snapped this shot as she passed :-)
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
Update July 2018: Because of my back problems and tinnitus I am now on disability benefit. Luckily my way of dealing with both issues are...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise