Previous
Next
No physiotherapy today by helstor
Photo 1870

No physiotherapy today

I went for my PT appointment this morning but the door was closed. Walked around the mall a bit and it is almost completely deserted. About half of the shops have already closed and more are closing today......
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
Update July 2018: Because of my back problems and tinnitus I am now on disability benefit. Luckily my way of dealing with both issues are...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise