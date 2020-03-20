Sign up
Photo 1870
No physiotherapy today
I went for my PT appointment this morning but the door was closed. Walked around the mall a bit and it is almost completely deserted. About half of the shops have already closed and more are closing today......
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
Update July 2018: Because of my back problems and tinnitus I am now on disability benefit. Luckily my way of dealing with both issues are...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF7
Taken
20th March 2020 8:55am
