Photo 1876
Signs of spring 2020
Had to go out to get some groceries and snapped this shot on my way.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
Update July 2018: Because of my back problems and tinnitus I am now on disability benefit. Luckily my way of dealing with both issues are...
3
1
365
DMC-GF7
26th March 2020 10:41am
willow
,
pussy willow
Diana
ace
Great capture of these icy crystals.
March 26th, 2020
