Dragon egg! by helstor
Dragon egg!

That would be cool wouldn't it? :-) But unfortunately it is only an avocado pit. Amazing what becomes interesting photo projects these days. (it is a nice looking avocado pit though :-)
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
Update July 2018: Because of my back problems and tinnitus I am now on disability benefit. Luckily my way of dealing with both issues are...
Margo ace
You could have fooled me!!! Fun
April 3rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh oh oh I really would love a dragon egg ... if only ... beautiful capture!
April 3rd, 2020  
