Business as usual

One thing i love about being out in nature right now is that everything seems so normal. Birds are singing, flowers are popping up everywhere, the trees are starting to get leaves.... it is as if nothing was wrong at all.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
