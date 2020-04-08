Sign up
Photo 1889
Business as usual
One thing i love about being out in nature right now is that everything seems so normal. Birds are singing, flowers are popping up everywhere, the trees are starting to get leaves.... it is as if nothing was wrong at all.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
Update July 2018: Because of my back problems and tinnitus I am now on disability benefit. Luckily my way of dealing with both issues are...
1
365
Canon EOS 200D
7th April 2020 11:33am
reflection
boats
