Photo 1893
Convoy
A short video clip from me today. Yesterday 70 trucks drove through Bergen in a convoy to show their appreciation and respect for the people who work in the front-line during the corona pandemic.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
video
