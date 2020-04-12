Previous
Convoy

A short video clip from me today. Yesterday 70 trucks drove through Bergen in a convoy to show their appreciation and respect for the people who work in the front-line during the corona pandemic.
12th April 2020

Helge Erik Storheim

