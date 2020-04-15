Of all the crazy things...

... you do when you are "self-quarantining", I guess making chocolate pound cake isn't so bad.



I make bread. Mostly sourdough bread. If I (on very rare occasions) make pancakes or even an apple cake I try to find ways to avoid using sugar. I don't like sugar! It is too sweet, besides it is bad for you! :-)



The crazy thing about this cake is that I decided to do it properly: I didn't care how much butter, sugar and syrup I put in it, this was going to be the real deal!



And it was good :-)



Now I'm going to freeze (at least) half of it because this one is so rich that I can only have half a slice at the time (with a large mug of steaming, hot coffee to go with it ;-)



