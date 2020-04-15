Previous
Next
Of all the crazy things... by helstor
Photo 1896

Of all the crazy things...

... you do when you are "self-quarantining", I guess making chocolate pound cake isn't so bad.

I make bread. Mostly sourdough bread. If I (on very rare occasions) make pancakes or even an apple cake I try to find ways to avoid using sugar. I don't like sugar! It is too sweet, besides it is bad for you! :-)

The crazy thing about this cake is that I decided to do it properly: I didn't care how much butter, sugar and syrup I put in it, this was going to be the real deal!

And it was good :-)

Now I'm going to freeze (at least) half of it because this one is so rich that I can only have half a slice at the time (with a large mug of steaming, hot coffee to go with it ;-)

15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
519% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That really looks fabulous, wish I could get my hubby to bake ;-)
April 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise