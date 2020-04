Stars

Ever since I decided to start trying to shoot the night sky at the end of March we haven't had clear skies at all until yesterday. This is just around the back of our block of flats so quite a bit of light pollution but I don't want to drive off to somewhere darker until I have at least some idea of what I'm doing (and with the number of evenings with clear skies we've had lately it will probably take a while... :-)



30 second exposure