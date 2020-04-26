Previous
Robin by helstor
Photo 1907

Robin

I have been trying to get a decent shot of a robin for a while but it is difficult. Apart from the little twig I quite liked this one
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture ...
April 26th, 2020  
