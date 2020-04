Angel

Experiment time!



I shot the little angel figurine on the kitchen table on top of a small mirror. It was lit with the overhead kitchen lamp + an LED work lamp + a second mirror reflecting some of the overhead light back onto the angel. The camera was an Olympus E-M10 with an old, adapted, manual focus Olympus Zuiko 50mm f/1.8 lens. The image was edited in Photoshop Elements and "sunbeams" were added in Luminar Flex :-)