Birch log in the bilberry bushes :-)

I learned two things yesterday.



1. The blueberries that grow wild here in Norway are not called blueberries in English, they are called "bilberries".



2. While I was standing there, I was surrounded by huge bumblebees too busy feeding to bother about me. When I got home I checked to see if I could find out why they were so big - turns out that this time of year it is the queen bees that first come out to feed. Later the worker bees com out and they are much smaller!