Colourful things that grow on trees :-) by helstor
Photo 1914

Colourful things that grow on trees :-)

Moss and some kind of fungus I guess.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Margo ace
Beautiful find Fav
May 3rd, 2020  
