Photo 1925
I wonder....
Trying to find new and exciting locations in my neighbourhood. I can't believe I'm saying this, but I really want to go into town and do a bit of street photography. I miss that!
14th May 2020
14th May 20
1
0
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Tags
path
,
steps
Diana
ace
A stunning capture and wonderful lines and steps leading through the lovely forest. We have just heard that our very strict lockdown wil last at least another two weeks!
May 14th, 2020
