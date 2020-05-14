Previous
I wonder.... by helstor
Photo 1925

I wonder....

Trying to find new and exciting locations in my neighbourhood. I can't believe I'm saying this, but I really want to go into town and do a bit of street photography. I miss that!
Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
A stunning capture and wonderful lines and steps leading through the lovely forest. We have just heard that our very strict lockdown wil last at least another two weeks!
May 14th, 2020  
