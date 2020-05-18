Previous
Hunting high and low by helstor
Photo 1929

Hunting high and low

Herons usually take to their wings quite quickly if you get to close, but this one had its eye on breakfast so he ignored me :-)
Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Diana ace
That is so true, lovely shot of the hunter.
May 18th, 2020  
