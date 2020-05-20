Previous
Next
Nothing but blue skies.... by helstor
Photo 1931

Nothing but blue skies....

I've been meaning to go to check the photo ops. here for ages. Today I went :-)
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous scenery and reflections.
May 20th, 2020  
4rky ace
And what a great day to go - Beautiful!
May 20th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
So inviting! Wish I could jump into this scene with my kayak! :)
May 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise