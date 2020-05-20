Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1931
Nothing but blue skies....
I've been meaning to go to check the photo ops. here for ages. Today I went :-)
20th May 2020
20th May 20
3
2
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
1931
photos
82
followers
34
following
529% complete
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
20th May 2020 10:29am
Tags
norway
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous scenery and reflections.
May 20th, 2020
4rky
ace
And what a great day to go - Beautiful!
May 20th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
So inviting! Wish I could jump into this scene with my kayak! :)
May 20th, 2020
