Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1932
The bandstand
Not a lot of people around with covid 19 and today being Ascension Day (everything is closed in Norway today) but I a good day for some street photography all the same :-)
21st May 2020
21st May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
1932
photos
82
followers
34
following
529% complete
View this month »
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
21st May 2020 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bandstand
,
norway
,
bergen
Diana
ace
Lovely composition with all the pretty flowers.
May 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close