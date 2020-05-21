Previous
Next
The bandstand by helstor
Photo 1932

The bandstand

Not a lot of people around with covid 19 and today being Ascension Day (everything is closed in Norway today) but I a good day for some street photography all the same :-)
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely composition with all the pretty flowers.
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise