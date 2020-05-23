Previous
Foodora by helstor
Photo 1934

Foodora

A street shot with the Olympus TG-5. Processed in ACDSee and added a LUT to finish it off (a first for me :-). Technique: compose, prefocus and wait for something interesting to come into frame :-)
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
