Hi-Key orchid

Found my old Zuiko (Olympus) 50mm f/1.8 lens from my film days and mounted it on my Olympus E-M10 (with adapter). The lens then becomes a 100mm f/3.6 lens and you have to focus manually and set the aperture with the ring on the lens.... almost like in the old days, only you don't have to wait a week to get the photos back from the film lab :-)