Photo 1945
Bergen
Had to go to the eye doctor today. Went to town early and got off the bus a few stops before I was supposed to and walked the rest of the way. Snapped a few shot along the way :-)
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
0
0
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
1945
photos
83
followers
34
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
3rd June 2020 12:20pm
