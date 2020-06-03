Previous
Bergen by helstor
Bergen

Had to go to the eye doctor today. Went to town early and got off the bus a few stops before I was supposed to and walked the rest of the way. Snapped a few shot along the way :-)
Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
