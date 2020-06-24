Previous
The lake by helstor
Photo 1966

The lake

My favourite view of the lake. I stop here almost every morning to have a look :-)
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway.


Diana ace
Such a wonderful and peaceful scene.
June 24th, 2020  
