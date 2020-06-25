Sign up
Bergen again
Going through some old hard disks and found this photo.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
norway
bergen
Richard Lewis
ace
Fairly certain I've walked down there.
June 25th, 2020
