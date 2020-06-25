Previous
Bergen again by helstor
Photo 1967

Bergen again

Going through some old hard disks and found this photo.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
538% complete

Richard Lewis ace
Fairly certain I've walked down there.
June 25th, 2020  
