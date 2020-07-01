Previous
Still life by helstor
Photo 1973

Still life

Every time I try to do something different with my photography I end up doing the "same old stuff" after a week or two....

I read an interesting discussion here on 365 about using the square format. I never use the square format so I thought I might try that. Then I added some extra rules to make life really difficult (or fun) for myself, so here are my ground rules for July:

1: All images shot in 1:1 (square) format
2: Only shoot black and white
3: Only one camera (Panasonic LX100)
4: All editing with Luminar
1st July 2020

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Photo Details

