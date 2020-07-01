Still life

Every time I try to do something different with my photography I end up doing the "same old stuff" after a week or two....



I read an interesting discussion here on 365 about using the square format. I never use the square format so I thought I might try that. Then I added some extra rules to make life really difficult (or fun) for myself, so here are my ground rules for July:



1: All images shot in 1:1 (square) format

2: Only shoot black and white

3: Only one camera (Panasonic LX100)

4: All editing with Luminar