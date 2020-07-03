Previous
Exercise by helstor
Photo 1975

Exercise

The route I usually walk is closed because of building work so I had to get on the running track to get past... at least I got a shot from my detour :-)
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
541% complete

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
July 3rd, 2020  
