Mist and rain by helstor
Photo 1981

Mist and rain

I like using the TG-5 for this project. I have set Custom Mode 1 up to shoot B&W and square format so now I only have to flip a switch and I'm ready to shoot.

I also like to shoot in this kind of weather... it suits the B&W somehow :-)
Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
