Photo 2003
Misty morning
My month of square format, black and white photography is over. I have loved this project so much that I will continue with a B&W shot every week.
Most of all I have loved to discover how beautiful a rainy, misty day really is and how good it feels to go for a walk in that kind of weather
Thanks to everyone who have looked at and commented on my images. Very much appreciated.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
1
1
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2003
photos
83
followers
36
following
548% complete
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
30th July 2020 9:40am
Kaylynn
What a beautiful b&w picture
July 31st, 2020
