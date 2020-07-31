Previous
Next
Misty morning by helstor
Photo 2003

Misty morning

My month of square format, black and white photography is over. I have loved this project so much that I will continue with a B&W shot every week.

Most of all I have loved to discover how beautiful a rainy, misty day really is and how good it feels to go for a walk in that kind of weather

Thanks to everyone who have looked at and commented on my images. Very much appreciated.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kaylynn
What a beautiful b&w picture
July 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise