Previous
Next
Colour! by helstor
Photo 2004

Colour!

The sign says: High voltage. Life threatening.

With so much rust however, there must have been quite a bit of water seeping in there so I think the power have been turned off long ago :-)
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise