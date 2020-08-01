Sign up
Photo 2004
Colour!
The sign says: High voltage. Life threatening.
With so much rust however, there must have been quite a bit of water seeping in there so I think the power have been turned off long ago :-)
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2004
photos
83
followers
36
following
549% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
26th July 2020 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
