Photo 2008
Rainy day
I love shooting in the rain now.... :-)
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
1
1
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2008
photos
88
followers
36
following
550% complete
2008
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
3rd July 2020 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanna
Beautifull! I love the light and harmony. Brilliant place
August 5th, 2020
