Railroad tracks by helstor
Railroad tracks

Monochrome Monday again! I walked to the end of the platform at the railway station here in Bergen and took this shot. If you look at the background you can see it was raining quite a bit :-)
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
